InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.64 changing hands around $2.08 or 2.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.05B. INMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.89% off its 52-week high of $99.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.57, which suggests the last value was 79.32% up since then. When we look at InMode Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Analysts gave the InMode Ltd. (INMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INMD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InMode Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 97.20 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 289.89%, with the 5-day performance at -1.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 11.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INMD’s forecast low is $95.00 with $103.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.38% for it to hit the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InMode Ltd. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.06 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that InMode Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $88.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.6 million and $75.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for InMode Ltd. earnings to increase by 10.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.70% per year.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.85% of InMode Ltd. shares while 65.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.30%. There are 65.34% institutions holding the InMode Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million INMD shares worth $149.39 million.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 2.12 million shares worth $100.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $70.14 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $48.19 million.