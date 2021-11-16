India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Shares Inclined By 7.53% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 2.3 million India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.49. With the company’s per share price at $1.57 changed hands at $0.09 or 6.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.43M. IGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.18% off its 52-week high of $4.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 23.57% up since then. When we look at India Globalization Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Instantly IGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 6.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 8.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is 7.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IGC’s forecast low is $3.05 with $3.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -94.27% for it to hit the projected low.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2021 estimates are for India Globalization Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.40%.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.26% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares while 10.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.87%. There are 10.78% institutions holding the India Globalization Capital Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.30% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million IGC shares worth $1.63 million.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.11% or 0.84 million shares worth $1.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $1.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.37 million.