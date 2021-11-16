Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $16.63 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 4.68 million Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.40 changed hands at -$2.52 or -10.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.54B. HTZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.36% off its 52-week high of $46.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.15, which suggests the last value was 36.83% up since then. When we look at Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HTZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.56.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Instantly HTZ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.40 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -10.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.67%, with the 5-day performance at -23.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is -3.04% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -34.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HTZ’s forecast low is $16.63 with $16.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 25.76% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. will rise 227.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 109.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.84 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.24 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 148.60%.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares while 43.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.53%. There are 43.53% institutions holding the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock share, with TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund the top institutional holder. As of Jul 30, 2021, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million HTZ shares worth $4.95 million.