Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.21M. GRNQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.0% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 51.0% up since then. When we look at Greenpro Capital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 14.73 million.

Analysts gave the Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GRNQ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Instantly GRNQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.32%, with the 5-day performance at -4.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is 11.87% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRNQ’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -700.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -700.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Greenpro Capital Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $1.25 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Greenpro Capital Corp. earnings to decrease by -167.00%.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.61% of Greenpro Capital Corp. shares while 0.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.32%. There are 0.82% institutions holding the Greenpro Capital Corp. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million GRNQ shares worth $0.34 million.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 44545.0 shares estimated at $85971.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.