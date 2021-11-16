Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $55.45 changed hands at $0.47 or 0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.64B. GLBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.07% off its 52-week high of $83.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.22, which suggests the last value was 56.32% up since then. When we look at Global-E Online Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLBE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Global-E Online Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Instantly GLBE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 59.07 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 117.45%, with the 5-day performance at -2.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is -2.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLBE’s forecast low is $68.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.57 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Global-E Online Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $70.93 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Global-E Online Ltd. earnings to increase by 109.60%.

GLBE Dividends

Global-E Online Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.64% of Global-E Online Ltd. shares while 41.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.29%. There are 41.21% institutions holding the Global-E Online Ltd. stock share, with Vitruvian Partners, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 18.00% of the shares, roughly 26.22 million GLBE shares worth $1.5 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 4.4 million shares worth $251.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. With 1.88 million shares estimated at $130.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $75.43 million.