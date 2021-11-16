Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.98 changed hands at $0.13 or 4.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $192.07M. FRSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -307.38% off its 52-week high of $12.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 70.81% up since then. When we look at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Instantly FRSX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.17 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 4.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.96%, with the 5-day performance at -4.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is 5.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.78 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. will rise 42.90%.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $60k.

The 2021 estimates are for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -328.60%.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares while 11.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.81%. There are 11.80% institutions holding the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.51% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million FRSX shares worth $9.62 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.91% or 1.88 million shares worth $7.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $3.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $3.08 million.