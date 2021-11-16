FLGC Stock: More Upside For Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at -$0.4 or -7.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $186.06M. FLGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -351.58% off its 52-week high of $21.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Flora Growth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Analysts gave the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FLGC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flora Growth Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.61 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -7.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.84%, with the 5-day performance at -7.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is -5.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLGC’s forecast low is $10.00 with $11.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -110.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Flora Growth Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $1 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Flora Growth Corp. earnings to decrease by -401.80%.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.72% of Flora Growth Corp. shares while 2.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.30%. There are 2.62% institutions holding the Flora Growth Corp. stock share, with Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 44533.0 FLGC shares worth $0.17 million.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 18952.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $5.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 16375.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.