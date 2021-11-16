Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 10.93 million Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.59 changed hands at $0.43 or 2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.33B. FSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.03% off its 52-week high of $31.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 55.49% up since then. When we look at Fisker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.93 million.

Analysts gave the Fisker Inc. (FSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FSR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fisker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.23 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.37%, with the 5-day performance at 13.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 52.58% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSR’s forecast low is $11.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Fisker Inc. earnings to decrease by -277.50%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 29 and August 02.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.23% of Fisker Inc. shares while 43.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.34%. There are 43.88% institutions holding the Fisker Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.25% of the shares, roughly 13.51 million FSR shares worth $260.47 million.

Moore Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 11.15 million shares worth $215.06 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.14 million shares estimated at $79.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $50.99 million.