DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.88 million DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.46 changed hands at -$0.35 or -5.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.13M. DATS’s last price was a discount, traded about -186.38% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.31, which suggests the last value was 48.76% up since then. When we look at DatChat Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.45 million.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.80 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.89%, with the 5-day performance at -15.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is -40.30% down.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for DatChat Inc. earnings to increase by 85.10%.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.53% of DatChat Inc. shares while 3.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.26%. There are 3.92% institutions holding the DatChat Inc. stock share, with Tuttle Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 10901.0 DATS shares worth $0.15 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 2110.0 shares worth $28801.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 4664.0 shares estimated at $63663.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.