Could Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1.71 million Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.71 changed hands at -$0.27 or -4.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $541.31M. SFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.23% off its 52-week high of $11.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.87, which suggests the last value was -2.8% down since then. When we look at Shift Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SFT as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Shift Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Instantly SFT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.10 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.69%, with the 5-day performance at -17.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is -12.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SFT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -197.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -57.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shift Technologies Inc. will rise 18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -571.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 200.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $162.71 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Shift Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $161.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.91 million and $73.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 171.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 120.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Shift Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 28.10%.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.42% of Shift Technologies Inc. shares while 47.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.17%. There are 47.28% institutions holding the Shift Technologies Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.95% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million SFT shares worth $41.66 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.30% or 4.46 million shares worth $37.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.86 million shares estimated at $32.54 million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $10.42 million.