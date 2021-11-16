Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 5.69 million Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $80.00 changed hands at -$10.01 or -11.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.72B. CFLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.71% off its 52-week high of $94.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.71, which suggests the last value was 52.86% up since then. When we look at Confluent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the Confluent Inc. (CFLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CFLT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Confluent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 94.00 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -11.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.70%, with the 5-day performance at -9.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 19.58% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CFLT’s forecast low is $49.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.67 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Confluent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $95.03 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Confluent Inc. earnings to decrease by -141.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.76% per year.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Confluent Inc. shares while 173.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 173.77%. There are 173.77% institutions holding the Confluent Inc. stock share, with Altimeter Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 36.70% of the shares, roughly 10.12 million CFLT shares worth $480.72 million.

Durable Capital Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.56% or 5.39 million shares worth $256.18 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. With 1.12 million shares estimated at $53.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $27.79 million.