Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.30 changing hands around $0.4 or 8.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.13M. CHCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -196.6% off its 52-week high of $15.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 51.7% up since then. When we look at Comstock Holding Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 25.68K.

Analysts gave the Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHCI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Holding Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) trade information

Instantly CHCI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.81 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 8.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.57%, with the 5-day performance at 2.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) is 10.36% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHCI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Comstock Holding Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 13.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CHCI Dividends

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.57% of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. shares while 8.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.25%. There are 8.78% institutions holding the Comstock Holding Companies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.67% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million CHCI shares worth $1.03 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.35% or 0.19 million shares worth $1.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.54 million.