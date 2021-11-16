Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD): Don’t Ditch CD Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.15 changed hands at -$0.25 or -2.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.39B. CD’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.64% off its 52-week high of $27.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.75, which suggests the last value was 23.65% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CD as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.61 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.64%, with the 5-day performance at 8.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 11.91% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CD’s forecast low is $100.83 with $157.08 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1447.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -893.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $111.73 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $116.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.81 million and $86.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -88.70%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 35.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.21%. There are 35.21% institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million CD shares worth $108.78 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.36% or 5.84 million shares worth $88.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. With 3.69 million shares estimated at $55.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $42.08 million.