Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 1.45 million Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.47 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.28B. CHGG’s current price is a discount, trading about -290.94% off its 52-week high of $115.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.91, which suggests the last value was 1.9% up since then. When we look at Chegg Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Analysts gave the Chegg Inc. (CHGG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CHGG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chegg Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

Instantly CHGG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.96 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.55%, with the 5-day performance at -4.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is -52.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHGG’s forecast low is $38.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chegg Inc. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $174.54 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Chegg Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $240.62 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Chegg Inc. earnings to increase by 38.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CHGG Dividends

Chegg Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Chegg Inc. shares while 101.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.79%. There are 101.32% institutions holding the Chegg Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.86% of the shares, roughly 18.6 million CHGG shares worth $1.55 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 12.23 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.15 million shares estimated at $319.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $316.97 million.