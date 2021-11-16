Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Stock: Performance And Outlook – Marketing Sentinel
Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 21.7 million Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.11. With the company’s per share price at $46.85 changed hands at $6.84 or 17.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.75B. BLNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.67% off its 52-week high of $64.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.35, which suggests the last value was 80.04% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BLNK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blink Charging Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Instantly BLNK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.42 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 17.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.59%, with the 5-day performance at 19.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is 65.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLNK’s forecast low is $29.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blink Charging Co. will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 162.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.34 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Blink Charging Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 103.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Blink Charging Co. earnings to decrease by -61.50%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 25.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.97% of Blink Charging Co. shares while 40.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.85%. There are 40.31% institutions holding the Blink Charging Co. stock share, with First Trust Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.28% of the shares, roughly 3.28 million BLNK shares worth $134.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.54% or 2.36 million shares worth $96.96 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $96.55 million under it, the former controlled 11.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 4.08% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $41.36 million.

