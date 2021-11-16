Atreca Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Atreca Inc. Is Weak With -574.37% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.19 changed hands at -$0.37 or -6.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $193.90M. BCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -290.94% off its 52-week high of $20.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.80, which suggests the last value was 7.51% up since then. When we look at Atreca Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.72K.

Analysts gave the Atreca Inc. (BCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BCEL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atreca Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Instantly BCEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.17 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -6.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.86%, with the 5-day performance at -15.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is -6.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCEL’s forecast low is $12.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -574.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -131.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atreca Inc. will fall -12.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.60% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Atreca Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.10%.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 16.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.29% of Atreca Inc. shares while 91.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.33%. There are 91.23% institutions holding the Atreca Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.71% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million BCEL shares worth $30.1 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.53% or 2.88 million shares worth $24.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $12.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $5.67 million.