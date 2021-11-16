AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 4.15 million AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.63 changed hands at -$2.15 or -3.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $199.33B. AZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.42% off its 52-week high of $64.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.48, which suggests the last value was 19.35% up since then. When we look at AstraZeneca PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.19 million.

Analysts gave the AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AZN as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AstraZeneca PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 63.45 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.58%, with the 5-day performance at -5.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is -0.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AZN’s forecast low is $58.60 with $103.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.68% for it to hit the projected low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AstraZeneca PLC will rise 40.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.99 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AstraZeneca PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $10.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.58 billion and $7.41 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.70%. The 2021 estimates are for AstraZeneca PLC earnings to increase by 137.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.60% per year.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 2.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.45 per year.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of AstraZeneca PLC shares while 15.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.36%. There are 15.35% institutions holding the AstraZeneca PLC stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.59% of the shares, roughly 67.95 million AZN shares worth $4.07 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 48.7 million shares worth $2.92 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 26.85 million shares estimated at $1.61 billion under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 23.45 million shares worth around $1.41 billion.