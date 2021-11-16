Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.99 changed hands at -$0.74 or -5.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $459.27M. AHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -499.69% off its 52-week high of $77.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.22, which suggests the last value was 5.93% up since then. When we look at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Analysts gave the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AHT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Instantly AHT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.27 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -5.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.99%, with the 5-day performance at -6.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is -2.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AHT’s forecast low is $17.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -177.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. will rise 98.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $224.3 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $248.64 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 175.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. earnings to decrease by -109.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

AHT Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares while 22.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.38%. There are 22.98% institutions holding the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million AHT shares worth $59.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.23% or 0.67 million shares worth $30.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $17.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $5.72 million.