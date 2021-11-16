Are Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 12.36 million Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $6.73 changed hands at $1.78 or 35.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.17M. TRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.44% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 47.99% up since then. When we look at Trio-Tech International’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.87K.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) trade information

Instantly TRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.87 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 35.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 69.89%, with the 5-day performance at 41.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) is 48.28% up.

Trio-Tech International (TRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Trio-Tech International earnings to decrease by -162.30%.

TRT Dividends

Trio-Tech International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.23% of Trio-Tech International shares while 19.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.69%. There are 19.19% institutions holding the Trio-Tech International stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.53% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million TRT shares worth $1.29 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.92 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 3.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 53964.0 shares worth around $0.26 million.