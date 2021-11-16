Are GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changing hands around $0.0 or -1.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.43M. JOB’s current price is a discount, trading about -361.7% off its 52-week high of $2.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 6.38% up since then. When we look at GEE Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the GEE Group Inc. (JOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JOB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GEE Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) trade information

Instantly JOB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.59%, with the 5-day performance at -5.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) is -2.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JOB’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -325.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -325.53% for it to hit the projected low.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GEE Group Inc. will fall -100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GEE Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $36.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31 million and $31.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.90%. The 2021 estimates are for GEE Group Inc. earnings to increase by 144.40%.

JOB Dividends

GEE Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 29.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.81% of GEE Group Inc. shares while 34.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.26%. There are 34.12% institutions holding the GEE Group Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.10% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million JOB shares worth $1.59 million.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 0.79 million shares worth $1.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.19 million.