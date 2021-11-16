AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch APPH Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 3.18 million AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.82 changed hands at -$0.68 or -10.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $620.30M. APPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -637.11% off its 52-week high of $42.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.08, which suggests the last value was 12.71% up since then. When we look at AppHarvest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Analysts gave the AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APPH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AppHarvest Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.11 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -10.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.81%, with the 5-day performance at 5.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 0.69% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPH’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -71.82% for it to hit the projected low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $350k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AppHarvest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.3 million.

The 2021 estimates are for AppHarvest Inc. earnings to increase by 35.60%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.72% of AppHarvest Inc. shares while 52.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.08%. There are 52.12% institutions holding the AppHarvest Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.54% of the shares, roughly 13.57 million APPH shares worth $217.17 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.77% or 8.8 million shares worth $140.78 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.84 million shares estimated at $32.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $26.86 million.