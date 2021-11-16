An Overview Of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.14 changed hands at -$1.14 or -2.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.87B. AI’s current price is a discount, trading about -290.11% off its 52-week high of $183.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.70, which suggests the last value was 9.42% up since then. When we look at C3.ai Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the C3.ai Inc. (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. C3.ai Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 51.67 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.20%, with the 5-day performance at -2.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 6.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AI’s forecast low is $45.00 with $122.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -158.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.54% for it to hit the projected low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.9 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that C3.ai Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $65.64 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for C3.ai Inc. earnings to increase by 25.20%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 02.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.14% of C3.ai Inc. shares while 47.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.42%. There are 47.45% institutions holding the C3.ai Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.95% of the shares, roughly 13.6 million AI shares worth $896.09 million.

Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.10% or 10.81 million shares worth $712.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $61.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $35.2 million.