Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.85 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $450.84M. ALPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.98% off its 52-week high of $9.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 98.6% up since then. When we look at Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Instantly ALPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.60 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.70%, with the 5-day performance at -18.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) is -39.36% down.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 18.00%.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 06.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.