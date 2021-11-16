Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 4.71 million Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $70.56 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.13B. ATVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.14% off its 52-week high of $104.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $64.55, which suggests the last value was 8.52% up since then. When we look at Activision Blizzard Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.10 million.

Analysts gave the Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ATVI as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

Instantly ATVI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 72.14 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.15%, with the 5-day performance at 5.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is -7.81% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATVI’s forecast low is $65.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Activision Blizzard Inc. will rise 9.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.85 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Activision Blizzard Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.05 billion and $1.78 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Activision Blizzard Inc. earnings to increase by 44.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.90% per year.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 0.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 0.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares while 87.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.54%. There are 87.89% institutions holding the Activision Blizzard Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.32% of the shares, roughly 64.78 million ATVI shares worth $5.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 58.14 million shares worth $4.5 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.95 million shares estimated at $2.09 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 16.14 million shares worth around $1.54 billion.