17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.54 million 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.04 or -4.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $161.34M. YQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -2854.32% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 4.94% up since then. When we look at 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YQ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Instantly YQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9300 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.69%, with the 5-day performance at -15.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is -5.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YQ’s forecast low is $10.37 with $10.37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1180.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1180.25% for it to hit the projected low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 99.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $644.31 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $721.8 million.

The 2021 estimates are for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -167.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.60% per year.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.15% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 11.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.58%. There are 11.10% institutions holding the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.55% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million YQ shares worth $21.98 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 4.68 million shares worth $17.09 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) MSCI Global Stock Market ETF. With 1.87 million shares estimated at $6.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) MSCI Global Stock Market ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 87500.0 shares worth around $96250.0.