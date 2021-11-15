ZIP Stock Forecast 2021: ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Remains Strong With -60.05% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.24 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.47B. ZIP’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.43% off its 52-week high of $32.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.32, which suggests the last value was 38.16% up since then. When we look at ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 789.83K.

Analysts gave the ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZIP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Instantly ZIP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.86 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.92%, with the 5-day performance at 8.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) is 13.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZIP’s forecast low is $35.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.04% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $188.16 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $171.25 million.

The 2021 estimates are for ZIPRECRUITER INC. earnings to increase by 725.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.30% per year.

ZIP Dividends

ZIPRECRUITER INC. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.55% of ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares while 60.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.24%. There are 60.88% institutions holding the ZIPRECRUITER INC. stock share, with Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 18.19% of the shares, roughly 15.11 million ZIP shares worth $377.43 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.66% or 11.34 million shares worth $283.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.21 million shares estimated at $55.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $49.67 million.