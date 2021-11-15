Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch YTEN Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $6.08 changed hands at $0.45 or 7.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.48M. YTEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -286.35% off its 52-week high of $23.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.36, which suggests the last value was 11.84% up since then. When we look at Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.55K.

Analysts gave the Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YTEN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Instantly YTEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.60 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 7.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.19%, with the 5-day performance at -5.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is 5.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69160.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YTEN’s forecast low is $18.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -311.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -196.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. will rise 25.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $310k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $240k and $195k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. earnings to increase by 87.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.93% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares while 24.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.56%. There are 24.64% institutions holding the Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.81% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million YTEN shares worth $4.77 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 0.2 million shares worth $2.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 38014.0 shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 37034.0 shares worth around $0.46 million.