Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.60 changed hands at $4.07 or 20.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $908.84M. XPOF’s last price was a premium, traded about 14.03% off its 52-week high of $20.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.87, which suggests the last value was 58.18% up since then. When we look at Xponential Fitness Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 272.40K.

Analysts gave the Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XPOF as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Instantly XPOF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.73 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 20.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 92.65%, with the 5-day performance at 27.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) is 42.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34120.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XPOF’s forecast low is $21.50 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.66 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Xponential Fitness Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $38.7 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Xponential Fitness Inc. earnings to increase by 63.30%.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.07% of Xponential Fitness Inc. shares while 54.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.73%. There are 54.23% institutions holding the Xponential Fitness Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund the top institutional holder. As of Jul 30, 2021, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million XPOF shares worth $14.59 million.

RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 59835.0 shares worth $0.65 million as of Aug 30, 2021.