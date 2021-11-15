Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 45.39 million Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.62 changed hands at $1.26 or 37.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.50M. WNW’s last price was a discount, traded about -3377.92% off its 52-week high of $160.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.19, which suggests the last value was 30.95% up since then. When we look at Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 124.38K.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.20 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 37.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.69%, with the 5-day performance at 35.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is 24.19% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WNW Dividends

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.00% of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited shares while 0.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.60%. There are 0.16% institutions holding the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 16538.0 WNW shares worth $0.17 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 13855.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 13855.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.