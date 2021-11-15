Why To Invest In PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.51 changed hands at -$0.28 or -2.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. PCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.92% off its 52-week high of $35.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.77, which suggests the last value was 7.78% up since then. When we look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 937.91K.

Analysts gave the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PCT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.35 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.04%, with the 5-day performance at -25.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is -30.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCT’s forecast low is $25.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -373.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -162.88% for it to hit the projected low.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for PureCycle Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 95.30%.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.26% of PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares while 40.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.38%. There are 40.36% institutions holding the PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.78% of the shares, roughly 17.34 million PCT shares worth $410.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.86% or 6.88 million shares worth $162.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.26 million shares estimated at $53.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $47.23 million.