Why To Invest In EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 13.93 million EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.75 changing hands around $2.74 or 19.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $396.76M. EYPT’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.87% off its 52-week high of $16.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.90, which suggests the last value was 76.72% up since then. When we look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 143.48K.

Analysts gave the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EYPT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Instantly EYPT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.50 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 19.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 112.92%, with the 5-day performance at -0.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 24.09% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EYPT’s forecast low is $22.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -347.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.34% for it to hit the projected low.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.84 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $10.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.7 million and $7.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.30%. The 2021 estimates are for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 35.00%.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.60% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 68.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.77%. There are 68.85% institutions holding the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.58% of the shares, roughly 4.19 million EYPT shares worth $42.58 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.05% or 2.89 million shares worth $29.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 0.6 million shares estimated at $6.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $6.63 million.