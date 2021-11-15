Why Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the latest trading session, 17.08 million Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $990.20 changed hands at -$43.22 or -4.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $995.52B. TSLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.58% off its 52-week high of $1243.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $401.66, which suggests the last value was 59.44% up since then. When we look at Tesla Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.21 million.

Analysts gave the Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 9 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended TSLA as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Tesla Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1,174.50 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.45%, with the 5-day performance at -15.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 26.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $820.04, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TSLA’s forecast low is $67.00 with $1400.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 93.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tesla Inc. will rise 81.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.15 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Tesla Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $14.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.77 billion and $10.74 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Tesla Inc. earnings to increase by 165.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 73.06% per year.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.63% of Tesla Inc. shares while 42.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.08%. There are 42.66% institutions holding the Tesla Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.08% of the shares, roughly 58.6 million TSLA shares worth $39.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 50.24 million shares worth $33.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.93 million shares estimated at $15.31 billion under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 21.65 million shares worth around $14.46 billion.