Why Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the last trading session, 3.51 million Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $11.56 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.47B. BTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.54% off its 52-week high of $19.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 92.47% up since then. When we look at Peabody Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.39 million.

Analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BTU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peabody Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.62 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 379.67%, with the 5-day performance at -0.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is -26.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTU’s forecast low is $12.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peabody Energy Corporation will rise 168.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 137.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $833.13 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Peabody Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $847.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $671 million and $737.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Peabody Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -818.60%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.11% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares while 64.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.07%. There are 64.34% institutions holding the Peabody Energy Corporation stock share, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 25.30% of the shares, roughly 28.92 million BTU shares worth $229.31 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 7.32 million shares worth $58.07 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.96 million shares estimated at $15.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $26.05 million.