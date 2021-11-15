When Will Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.96 changed hands at -$0.09 or -8.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.20M. HYMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -820.83% off its 52-week high of $8.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was -5.21% down since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.72K.

Analysts gave the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -35.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.62%, with the 5-day performance at -35.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -39.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HYMC’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1254.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1254.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will rise 69.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 123.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $25.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.29 million and $15.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 140.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 83.20%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares while 85.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.29%. There are 85.51% institutions holding the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock share, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 40.69% of the shares, roughly 24.41 million HYMC shares worth $74.68 million.

Whitebox Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.91% or 11.94 million shares worth $36.55 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $3.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $1.62 million.