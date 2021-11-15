Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.84 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.42B. UP’s current price is a discount, trading about -156.85% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.58, which suggests the last value was 4.45% up since then. When we look at Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Analysts gave the Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended UP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -24.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.85 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.02%, with the 5-day performance at -24.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is -19.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UP’s forecast low is $5.20 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $212.62 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $215.17 million.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders