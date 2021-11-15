What Is The Performance Outlook For IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.24 changed hands at $0.64 or 24.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $215.69M. IMCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -935.49% off its 52-week high of $33.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 30.25% up since then. When we look at IM Cannabis Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 118.71K.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Instantly IMCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.34 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 24.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.46%, with the 5-day performance at 20.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) is -4.42% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for IM Cannabis Corp. earnings to decrease by -216.50%.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.37% of IM Cannabis Corp. shares while 8.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.61%. There are 8.93% institutions holding the IM Cannabis Corp. stock share, with Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.61% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million IMCC shares worth $6.56 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 0.37 million shares worth $2.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. With 3.26 million shares estimated at $23.25 million under it, the former controlled 5.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $1.03 million.