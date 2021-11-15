VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.4 million VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.15. With the company’s per share price at $17.94 changed hands at $0.63 or 3.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.42B. VNET’s last price was a discount, traded about -147.77% off its 52-week high of $44.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.11, which suggests the last value was 21.35% up since then. When we look at VNET Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the VNET Group Inc. (VNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VNET as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VNET Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.13 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.28%, with the 5-day performance at 10.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is 4.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $197.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VNET’s forecast low is $118.25 with $286.48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1496.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -559.14% for it to hit the projected low.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VNET Group Inc. will rise 97.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -257.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $238.61 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that VNET Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $273.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $192.31 million and $210.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.10%. The 2021 estimates are for VNET Group Inc. earnings to increase by 101.40%.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.93% of VNET Group Inc. shares while 81.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.70%. There are 81.00% institutions holding the VNET Group Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 9.7 million VNET shares worth $222.66 million.

TT International Asset Management LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 9.67 million shares worth $221.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.87 million shares estimated at $42.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $36.82 million.