Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 2.99 million Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.71. With the company’s per share price at $8.83 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $951.96M. VFF’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.12% off its 52-week high of $20.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.74, which suggests the last value was 34.99% up since then. When we look at Village Farms International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 747.18K.

Analysts gave the Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VFF as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Instantly VFF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.52 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.92%, with the 5-day performance at 14.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 8.88% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VFF’s forecast low is $11.25 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -205.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Village Farms International Inc. earnings to increase by 315.50%.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.12% of Village Farms International Inc. shares while 30.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.13%. There are 30.52% institutions holding the Village Farms International Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million VFF shares worth $60.41 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.32% or 4.32 million shares worth $57.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 5.01 million shares estimated at $48.88 million under it, the former controlled 6.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 5.62% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million shares worth around $60.41 million.