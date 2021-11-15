TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) Disappoints Wall Street With 5.67% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.11 million TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $3.17 changed hands at $0.17 or 5.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $217.21M. TGA’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.89% off its 52-week high of $3.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 87.07% up since then. When we look at TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 492.12K.

Analysts gave the TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TGA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Instantly TGA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.20 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 229.73%, with the 5-day performance at 15.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) is 10.45% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGA’s forecast low is $4.37 with $4.37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.85% for it to hit the projected low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.44 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2017 will be $44.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.79 million and $20.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 104.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 116.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.80%. The 2021 estimates are for TransGlobe Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 50.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.14% per year.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 11 and November 16.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.63% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares while 21.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.40%. There are 21.14% institutions holding the TransGlobe Energy Corporation stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 6.28 million TGA shares worth $12.12 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 3.5 million shares worth $6.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 3.4 million shares estimated at $6.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.43 million.