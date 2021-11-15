The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $671.50 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.1 million The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $12.62 changed hands at $1.07 or 9.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $222.24M. NCTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -606.81% off its 52-week high of $89.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 82.09% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the The9 Limited (NCTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NCTY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The9 Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.65 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 9.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 256.50%, with the 5-day performance at 21.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 11.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $671.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NCTY’s forecast low is $671.50 with $671.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5220.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5220.92% for it to hit the projected low.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.25%. The 2021 estimates are for The9 Limited earnings to increase by 235.40%.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 29.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of The9 Limited shares while 6.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.11%. There are 6.97% institutions holding the The9 Limited stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million NCTY shares worth $6.99 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 0.13 million shares worth $4.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 3666.0 shares estimated at $52277.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3545.0 shares worth around $50551.0.