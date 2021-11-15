The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.57. With the company’s per share price at $16.13 changed hands at $1.18 or 7.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $480.03M. STKS’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.36% off its 52-week high of $15.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.80, which suggests the last value was 82.64% up since then. When we look at The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 170.84K.

Analysts gave the The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STKS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) trade information

Instantly STKS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.44 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 7.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 335.95%, with the 5-day performance at 3.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) is 18.69% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STKS’s forecast low is $17.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.39% for it to hit the projected low.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. will rise 766.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 264.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 86.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.77 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $72.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.57 million and $44.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.20%. The 2021 estimates are for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. earnings to decrease by -163.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.20% per year.

STKS Dividends

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 16.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.94% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares while 25.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.36%. There are 25.84% institutions holding the The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.56% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million STKS shares worth $5.78 million.

Eam Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 0.24 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $3.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $2.47 million.