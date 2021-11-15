The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $5.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.05 million The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s per share price at $5.32 changed hands at $0.17 or 3.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.40M. DXYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.78% off its 52-week high of $6.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 69.74% up since then. When we look at The Dixie Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 84.09K.

Analysts gave the The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DXYN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Dixie Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) trade information

Instantly DXYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.28 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 3.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 108.63%, with the 5-day performance at 7.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) is 10.14% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DXYN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 6.02% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.02% for it to hit the projected low.

The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101.56 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Dixie Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $98.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.65 million and $105.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.30%. The 2021 estimates are for The Dixie Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -160.50%.

DXYN Dividends

The Dixie Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 04.

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.55% of The Dixie Group Inc. shares while 49.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.08%. There are 49.61% institutions holding the The Dixie Group Inc. stock share, with Hodges Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.35% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million DXYN shares worth $10.86 million.

Gendell, Jeffrey L. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 1.39 million shares worth $4.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $2.93 million under it, the former controlled 6.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $1.26 million.