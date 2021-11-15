Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of iFresh Inc.

In the last trading session, 3.04 million iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.92. With the company’s per share price at $1.28 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.70M. IFMK’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.03% off its 52-week high of $4.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 44.53% up since then. When we look at iFresh Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) trade information

Instantly IFMK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 43.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.47%, with the 5-day performance at 43.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) is 45.40% up.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.50%. The 2021 estimates are for iFresh Inc. earnings to increase by 42.80%.

IFMK Dividends

iFresh Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 24.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.91% of iFresh Inc. shares while 1.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.30%. There are 1.98% institutions holding the iFresh Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million IFMK shares worth $0.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 80491.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.