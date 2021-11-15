SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.47 million SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.77. With the company’s per share price at $34.54 changed hands at -$0.44 or -1.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.25B. SM’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.74% off its 52-week high of $38.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 93.83% up since then. When we look at SM Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Analysts gave the SM Energy Company (SM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SM Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

Instantly SM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.25 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 464.38%, with the 5-day performance at -6.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is 17.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SM’s forecast low is $20.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.1% for it to hit the projected low.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SM Energy Company will rise 180.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $489.11 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that SM Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $481.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $281.01 million and $320.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.30%. The 2021 estimates are for SM Energy Company earnings to decrease by -304.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01. The 0.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.85 per year.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.85% of SM Energy Company shares while 76.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.17%. There are 76.72% institutions holding the SM Energy Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.51% of the shares, roughly 16.65 million SM shares worth $101.9 million.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.77% or 8.91 million shares worth $54.54 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 7.11 million shares estimated at $116.37 million under it, the former controlled 6.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 4.20% of the shares, roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $78.84 million.