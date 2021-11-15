SINO Stock: More Upside For Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO)?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s per share price at $3.74 changed hands at $0.26 or 7.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.21M. SINO’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.34% off its 52-week high of $12.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 50.27% up since then. When we look at Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 579.87K.

Analysts gave the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SINO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Instantly SINO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.78 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 7.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.55%, with the 5-day performance at 10.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) is 49.00% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SINO’s forecast low is $8.75 with $8.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -133.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 454.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.88 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $953k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. earnings to increase by 83.50%.

SINO Dividends

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 13.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.27% of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares while 2.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.59%. There are 2.43% institutions holding the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million SINO shares worth $0.92 million.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 81806.0 shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. With 11251.0 shares estimated at $72906.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 5000.0 shares worth around $23700.0.