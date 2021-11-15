SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 31.25 million SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.99 changing hands around $1.43 or 25.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.52M. SSNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.15% off its 52-week high of $14.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.39, which suggests the last value was 65.81% up since then. When we look at SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15480.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.55K.

Analysts gave the SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SSNT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Instantly SSNT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.60 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 25.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 103.64%, with the 5-day performance at -8.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) is -5.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -39.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SSNT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 28.47% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.47% for it to hit the projected low.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.72 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $10.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.75 million and $9.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.80%. The 2021 estimates are for SilverSun Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 112.00%.

SSNT Dividends

SilverSun Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.71% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares while 9.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.59%. There are 9.54% institutions holding the SilverSun Technologies Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.07% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million SSNT shares worth $1.74 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 43867.0 shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 27120.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 17056.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.