Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $3.72 changed hands at $0.22 or 6.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.11M. PBYI’s last price was a discount, traded about -280.11% off its 52-week high of $14.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.47, which suggests the last value was 6.72% up since then. When we look at Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.28K.

Analysts gave the Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PBYI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Instantly PBYI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.26 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 6.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.74%, with the 5-day performance at -7.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is -40.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.68 days.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Puma Biotechnology Inc. will rise 67.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $60.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.05 million and $52.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 22.30%.

PBYI Dividends

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.45% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares while 89.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.80%. There are 89.84% institutions holding the Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.23% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million PBYI shares worth $34.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.78% or 3.59 million shares worth $32.92 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. With 1.1 million shares estimated at $10.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $7.58 million.