Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PHCF Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.00M. PHCFâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -422.99% off its 52-week high of $9.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 19.54% up since then. When we look at Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 691.58K.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) trade information

Instantly PHCF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 4.82% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.27%, with the 5-day performance at 1.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) is -5.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -66.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -17.10%.

PHCF Dividends

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 30.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.28% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.11%. There are 0.69% institutions holding the Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 37300.0 PHCF shares worth $0.19 million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 17598.0 shares worth $89397.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 11943.0 shares estimated at $49682.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.