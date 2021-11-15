Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Shares Declined By -12.49% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 4.84 million Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.86 changing hands around $1.9 or 4.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.36B. PINS’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.84% off its 52-week high of $89.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.30, which suggests the last value was 9.53% up since then. When we look at Pinterest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.35 million.

Analysts gave the Pinterest Inc. (PINS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended PINS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pinterest Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 48.72 on Friday, 11/12/21 added 4.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is -12.49% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PINS’s forecast low is $45.00 with $83.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinterest Inc. will rise 76.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $631.55 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Pinterest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $876.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $442.62 million and $705.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Pinterest Inc. earnings to increase by 93.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.30% per year.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Pinterest Inc. shares while 79.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.68%. There are 79.18% institutions holding the Pinterest Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 46.51 million PINS shares worth $3.67 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 40.18 million shares worth $3.17 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 15.45 million shares estimated at $1.22 billion under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 11.53 million shares worth around $910.31 million.