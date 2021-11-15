PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.70 changed hands at -$0.14 or -3.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $184.70M. PHAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.57% off its 52-week high of $5.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.64, which suggests the last value was 28.65% up since then. When we look at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.64K.

Analysts gave the PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PHAS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.61.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

Instantly PHAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.96 on Friday, 11/12/21 subtracted -3.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.12%, with the 5-day performance at -2.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is -7.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PHAS’s forecast low is $15.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -386.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -305.41% for it to hit the projected low.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 29.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,268.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $70k.

The 2021 estimates are for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -137.60%.

PHAS Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.89% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 77.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.12%. There are 77.39% institutions holding the PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.83% of the shares, roughly 6.64 million PHAS shares worth $24.71 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.45% or 4.54 million shares worth $16.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Hartford Healthcare Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.8 million shares estimated at $5.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $4.3 million.